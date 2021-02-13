Ellevest Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

