Ellevest Inc. Purchases 15,239 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.