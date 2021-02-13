Ellevest Inc. Purchases 4,719 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $127.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.