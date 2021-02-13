Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

