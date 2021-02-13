Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 723.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

