Ellevest Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,530 shares of company stock worth $110,157,970. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $864.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $811.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.64. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.89, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.