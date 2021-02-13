Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.83% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Shares of ELLO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $366.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.