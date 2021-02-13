Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the January 14th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ECF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. 89,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,446. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $181,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.