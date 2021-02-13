Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.93. Elron Electronic Industries shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

