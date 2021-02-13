Elrond ERD Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

