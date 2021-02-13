Elrond Price Up 68.9% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.71 or 0.00348882 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $214.35 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.11 or 0.03580560 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055818 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,181,892 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,480 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

