Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.23. 128,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 320,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Else Nutrition in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

