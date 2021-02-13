Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $53,746.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029548 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,896,484 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

