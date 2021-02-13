EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the quarter. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.31% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

EMQQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 265,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $80.86.

