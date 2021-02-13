Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Head to Head Contrast

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $435.42 million 10.46 $26.99 million $0.47 182.77 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.89 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 3.70% 6.07% 3.81% Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Endava and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 5 0 2.63 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.76%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Risk and Volatility

Endava has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endava beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

