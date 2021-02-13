Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $19.66 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $19.66 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.00559078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $935.63 or 0.01980096 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024697 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

