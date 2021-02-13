Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
EIGI remained flat at $$9.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.
EIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Endurance International Group Company Profile
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.