Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EIGI remained flat at $$9.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Endurance International Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 144,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 60.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 170.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 310.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

