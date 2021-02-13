Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.26 Million

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce sales of $607.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.38 million and the lowest is $599.90 million. Energizer reported sales of $587.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

