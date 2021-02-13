Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $682,965.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $682,965.00.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $626,434.56.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

