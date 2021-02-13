Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 86.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $116,600.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.00568586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005531 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032381 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $801.46 or 0.01705717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

