Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.21. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 247,604 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$196.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

