EnterCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,658.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $199,099.13 and approximately $33,658.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

