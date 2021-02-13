Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) Trading Up 49,950%

Environmental Power Co. (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) was up 49,950% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.