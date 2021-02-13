EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.21 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00011544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and $10.08 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,024,058 coins and its circulating supply is 950,523,647 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

