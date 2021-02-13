EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $21,787.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00282546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00089694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00087148 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.80 or 0.98832554 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062720 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

