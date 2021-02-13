EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $281.40

EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.40 and traded as high as $284.00. EP Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 78,706 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.90. The firm has a market cap of £111.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68.

EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

