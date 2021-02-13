EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Decreased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $400.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock worth $9,759,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

