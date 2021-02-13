EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 14th total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of EQBBF stock remained flat at $$34.30 on Friday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

