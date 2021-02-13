Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $192,371.61

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $192,371.61 and $957.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.91 or 0.05611566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00019065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

