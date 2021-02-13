Equal Market Capitalization Reaches $182,047.44 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Equal has traded 67% higher against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $182,047.44 and $772.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.01065579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.05 or 0.05585707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

