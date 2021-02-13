Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

