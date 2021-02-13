Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.94. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,535 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 2,522.53%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

