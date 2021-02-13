ESBC Market Cap Tops $575,265.70 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $575,265.70 and approximately $235,430.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,074,845 coins and its circulating supply is 25,799,857 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

