ESBC Market Capitalization Hits $508,073.79 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $508,073.79 and approximately $421,850.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,064,845 coins and its circulating supply is 25,789,983 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

