ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) & Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Head to Head Contrast

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get ESP Resources alerts:

This table compares ESP Resources and Univar Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Univar Solutions 0.38% 12.65% 3.32%

98.6% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Univar Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ESP Resources has a beta of 5.71, indicating that its share price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar Solutions has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESP Resources and Univar Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Univar Solutions $9.29 billion 0.38 -$100.20 million $1.40 14.77

ESP Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Univar Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESP Resources and Univar Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Univar Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

Univar Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Univar Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univar Solutions is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Summary

Univar Solutions beats ESP Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets. In addition, the company offers chemical products for use at various stages of production, from sap stain prevention to pulp and paper manufacturing; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; base stocks and performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids; excipients, solvents, reactants, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates to pharmaceutical ingredient producers; and products for water treatment that includes pH adjusters, flocculants, coagulants, dechlorinators, and disinfectants. Further, it provides transportation and warehousing infrastructure, chemicals and hazardous materials handling, waste management services, inventory management, and blending and repackaging services, as well as industrial cleaning, site remediation, and emergency environmental response services. Univar Solutions Inc. distributes its products through warehouse and direct-to-consumer delivery channels. The company was formerly known as Univar Inc. and changed its name to Univar Solutions Inc. in September 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.