Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

