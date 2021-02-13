Ethereum Classic Price Up 98% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $5.14 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $16.72 or 0.00035245 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.86 or 0.03854708 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

