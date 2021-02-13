Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 42.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $252,952.83 and $264.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

