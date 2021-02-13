Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $27,958.44 and $15.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

