ETHplode Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a total market cap of $53,035.70 and approximately $108.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.01078550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.80 or 0.05629645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

