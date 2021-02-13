EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $11,927.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01102235 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,118,496,702 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

