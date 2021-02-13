Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $8.40 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.01058111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.98 or 0.05554765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

