EventChain (EVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $400,389.15

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. EventChain has a market cap of $400,389.15 and approximately $18,081.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.