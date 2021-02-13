Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Update

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72. Evercel has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

