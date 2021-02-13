Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Update

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EVRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72. Evercel has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
About Evercel
