Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 64,514 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

