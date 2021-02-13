Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $60.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

