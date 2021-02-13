EveryCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.69 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 77.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 95.1% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $830,485.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

