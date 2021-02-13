Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post sales of $255.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $237.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $924.43 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.