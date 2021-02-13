Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

EXAS opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.