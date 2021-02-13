Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$29.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIFZF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

